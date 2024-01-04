Expand your smart home with a 4-pack of Linkind Matter Plugs at $41 (Reg. up to $70)

The official Linkind Amazon store is now offering its best price yet on the 4-pack of its Matter Smart Plugs at $40.84 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 42% off the typical price tag and the lowest we can find. While you will find some single Matter plugs out there in the $13 range, today’s deal brings your per plug price down to just over $10 for one of the lowest we have tracked for a smart outlet that supports the modern multi-platform standard. Made to work alongside your other Matter-equipped Apple Home, Google Home, and Alexa gear, they make just about anything you plug in more intelligent. Bringing voice- and app-control to your electronics, they also support scheduling and timer options to manage power usage and save cash. Head below for more.

While you won’t get the same value per plug, you can indeed bring your out of pocket spending down by opting for the single or 2-pack options starting from just over $13 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. If you don’t plan on bringing intelligent outlet control to multiple rooms at some point down the line, this will be a better option.

Elsewhere in Matter smart home deals, this morning also saw a notable price drop land on the TP-Link intelligent light switches. This is a great way to bring your built-in lighting into the Matter fold for smart, unified control over more of your living space. Dive into our smart home hub for more.

Linkind Matter Smart Plug features:

With Matter, Skip the step of downloading and registering multiple manufacturers’ apps every time you buy a new device. Instead, head straight to certified smart home platforms like Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, or AiDot to control all your Matter devices. Once you’ve set up your Matter-certified devices on your LAN, they’ll be able to communicate with each other directly, using the Matter protocol. This means that if your home internet connection goes offline, your Matter-certified devices will still be able to communicate and be controlled within your LAN, without relying on the internet or cloud services.

