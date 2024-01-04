Upgrade your lighting with TP-Link’s Matter smart switches starting from just $20 today

Amazon is now giving folks another notable chance to upgrade their built-in home lighting with the TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Light Switch down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $28, this is matching the price we tracked over the holiday season, coming in a couple bucks below the all-time low before that. The dimmer-equipped version is also selling for $24.94, down from the regular $30. Ready to upgrade your smart home setup with some of the latest tech, they work alongside the rest of your new Matter gear to provide a unified control scheme for your entire ecosystem of Apple Home, Google Home, and Alexa gear. They support both voice and app control alongside your usual set of countdown timers, scheduling, and more for extra convenience and to reduce energy costs. Head below for more details.

If you’re not ready to upgrade to a Matter-supported multi-platform smart home setup, something like the Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 might be a better buy. It works alongside Google Home and Alexa gear and sells for a lower $15 Prime shipped on Amazon right now with no hub required.

Some other notable deals we are tracking in our smart home hub this week include the ability to score Amazon’s in-house smart thermostat down at just $30 right now alongside these meross Matter smart plugs at just $12 each. And that’s not to mention this 100-foot run of Govee smart strip lights going for $15 Prime shipped on Amazon – scope out the details on this offer while it’s still live right here.

TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Dimmer Switch features:

Matter unifies your smart home, offering cross-platform compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Even offline, devices operate smoothly via LAN control. With the Multi-Admin feature, control your devices from various systems simultaneously. Simplify and streamline your smart home with Matter. Adjusting the light dimming range from 1% to 100% will be a breeze for you, whether you choose to do so by moving your finger up and down, through the app, or via voice commands. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. Perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room.

