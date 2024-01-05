Bose New Year sale up to 50% off: QuietComfort Earbuds II from $149, speakers, much more

Bose has now launched its New Year’s sale, loaded with up to 50% in savings on its world-class headphone, speakers, and more. While you will find more highlights below, one notable option has the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale for $149 shipped in refurbished condition. Regularly $279 new, this is $130 off and the lowest price we can find. It also comes in at $30 under the 2023 holiday refurbished price. Bose refurbished gear is “thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards” – they also come with the same warranty as a new product. But if you would prefer to score a new set, you’ll find those at $199 shipped over at Amazon right now for a solid $80 in savings. While the QC IIs might not be the new Ultra Bose earbuds, they are now up to $150 less expensive and still deliver fantastic sound and noise cancelling, in my opinion. Head below for more deals and details.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II feature world-class noise cancelling tech alongside adjustable quiet and aware mode settings. The adjustable EQ for a personalized sound profile join 6-hour battery life (before you even factor in the included charging case), and simple touch controls.

More Bose New Year deals:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Enjoy amazing sound and noise cancellation that is perfectly yours. You always get fantastic sound quality because CustomTune technology auto-adjusts it to your ears’ liking, personalizing sound to the shape of your ears for an immersive listening experience. Tune out in Quiet Mode when you silence background noise with our proprietary active noise cancelling technology.

