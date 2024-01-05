Govee’s 4L smart humidifier covers a 500 square-foot area for 36 hours at new $48 low

Amazon is offering the Govee 4L Smart Humidifier for $47.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 25% off coupon. Already down from $80, this device saw seven discounts over 2023, with the first five falling to the same $68 price and the last two dropping a little further to $64. Today’s deal kicks off the new year with the best price to date, coming in as a 40% markdown off the going rate and giving you back $32 in savings. It even beats out Govee’s website where it is discounted at a slightly higher $50 price.

This smart humidifier has a 4L capacity that can cover up to a 500 square-foot area and lasts up to 36 hours before needing to be refilled. It features an auto mode that works in conjunction with its thermohygrometer to adjust humidity levels back to its set range to maintain a comfortable atmosphere. The 3-in-1 design gives you basic humidifier actions combined with an essential oil diffuser at its base, as well as RGB lighting for added soothing effects and to prevent accidental tipping at night or in dark spaces. With its companion app, you’ll have total remote control of this device’s functions, either on your smartphone or through voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Amazon is also currently offering the smaller Govee Smart 3L Humidifier for $32. It sports a 3-liter tank, eight misting levels, and up to 25 hours of runtime before it’ll need to be refilled. Like the above humidifier, it also provides an essential oil diffuser and RGB lighting with full app and voice control as well.

You can also check out our coverage from a few days ago on Govee’s latest model, the Smart Humidifier Max, that features a 7-liter tank with nine mist levels and two mist modes that can run for up to 70 hours. It comes with all the smart features of the above models as well as a few other functions unique to itself.

Govee 4L Smart Humidifier features:

Auto Mode: When used in conjunction with the thermohygrometer, the humidifier will activate Auto Mode, which can automatically adjust the humidity within a comfortable range. This humidifier includes Govee Thermohygrometer Model H5100.

Remote & Voice Control: You can control the humidifier remotely through the Govee Home App anytime and anywhere. With Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, you can use simple voice commands to control your humidifier and stay hands-free.

4L Large Capacity: A full humidifier tank can last up to 36 hours. The amount of mist at 320 ml/h and mist spray that’s up to 2 ft high can cover a room area of up to 500 ft², which is sure to meet any of your humidifying needs.

Aromatherapy Diffusers: Add your favorite essential oils into the base chamber to create a cozy and relaxing atmosphere. Turn on the RGB light at night for soothing lighting effects with your aromatherapy to help you sleep.

Convenient Top-Fill Design: Our top-fill design is leak-proof, which allows you to easily lift the lid to add more water and reduces the chances of spilling. Save yourself time when refilling or cleaning the tank.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!