Lenovo Go 130W USB 4-port charger offers efficiency in travel-friendly size for new $75 low

Reinette LeJeune -
Amazonlenovo
$25 off $75
a close up of a device

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Go 130W USB 4-Port Charger for $74.79 shipped. Down from its $100 price tag, it saw plenty of small discounts over 2023, with the biggest dropping costs to $80 over the summer and keeping around $90 for December. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and is now kicking off the new year at a new Amazon all-time low.

Designed with fast-charging capabilities, this versatile 4-in-1 multi-port charger gives you three USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your personal device and laptop charging needs with up to 130W of output. It can simultaneously charge up to four devices at full speed – including two laptops, a tablet, and a smartphone – while also ensuring intelligent power allocation based on the number of devices connected. It was made for mobility – both efficiency and productivity packed into a travel-friendly size that fits comfortably in the smallest of backpacks, making it a great solution for vacations and work trips alike.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the VOLTME 140W USB 3-Port Charger that is still on sale. This 3-in-1 multiport charger gives you two USB-C ports and a USB-A port with a 140W output. There is also the slimmer VOLTME Mini 20,000mAh USB Portable Charger that can handle charging two of your devices at once with a 22.5W output using its USB-A port and a USB-C port. Or if you need a simple wall charger at a severely reduced price, the VOLTME 30W USB-C 2-Port Wall Charger offers a 30W output when charging through one port or a 15W output when using both simultaneously.

Lenovo Go 130W USB 4-Port Charger features:

  • Charge one 100W notebooks OR two 65W notebooks simultaneously
  • Power Out: 1 X USB (QC), 3 X USB-C (PD) Ports With Up To 130W Output.
  • Power In: AC Outlet With Global Availability For Easy Travel
  • Charge Up To 4 Devices At Once For Maximum Productivity.
  • Charge Laptops Up To 100W With Ease

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

lenovo

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Urbanista announces overhauled solar charging headphone...
Keep a close eye on the pups with Petcube’s Smart...
Here’s every LEGO Ideas set releasing in 2024: Dungeo...
Hazel Quinn offers up to 58% off its retro-style toaste...
Android game and app deals: Towaga, Suzy Cube, Getting ...
Save $200 on Yeedi’s robot vacuum with 3,000Pa of...
Ditch your iPhone for the built-in screen on the DJI RC...
Bose New Year sale up to 50% off: QuietComfort Earbuds ...
Load more...
Show More Comments