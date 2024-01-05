Lenovo Go 130W USB 4-port charger offers efficiency in travel-friendly size for new $75 low

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Go 130W USB 4-Port Charger for $74.79 shipped. Down from its $100 price tag, it saw plenty of small discounts over 2023, with the biggest dropping costs to $80 over the summer and keeping around $90 for December. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and is now kicking off the new year at a new Amazon all-time low.

Designed with fast-charging capabilities, this versatile 4-in-1 multi-port charger gives you three USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your personal device and laptop charging needs with up to 130W of output. It can simultaneously charge up to four devices at full speed – including two laptops, a tablet, and a smartphone – while also ensuring intelligent power allocation based on the number of devices connected. It was made for mobility – both efficiency and productivity packed into a travel-friendly size that fits comfortably in the smallest of backpacks, making it a great solution for vacations and work trips alike.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the VOLTME 140W USB 3-Port Charger that is still on sale. This 3-in-1 multiport charger gives you two USB-C ports and a USB-A port with a 140W output. There is also the slimmer VOLTME Mini 20,000mAh USB Portable Charger that can handle charging two of your devices at once with a 22.5W output using its USB-A port and a USB-C port. Or if you need a simple wall charger at a severely reduced price, the VOLTME 30W USB-C 2-Port Wall Charger offers a 30W output when charging through one port or a 15W output when using both simultaneously.

Lenovo Go 130W USB 4-Port Charger features:

Charge one 100W notebooks OR two 65W notebooks simultaneously

Power Out: 1 X USB (QC), 3 X USB-C (PD) Ports With Up To 130W Output.

Power In: AC Outlet With Global Availability For Easy Travel

Charge Up To 4 Devices At Once For Maximum Productivity.

Charge Laptops Up To 100W With Ease

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!