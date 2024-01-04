VOLTME’s 30W USB-C 2-port wall charger now 62% off at new $10 low (Reg. $26), more from $6

Amazon is offering the VOLTME 30W USB-C 2-Port Wall Charger for $9.99 shipped, with free shipping available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its $26 price tag, it didn’t receive its first 2023 discount until July, with three other discounts spaced out through the end of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 62% markdown off the going rate, beating out its holiday sale prices to mark a new all-time low. This USB-C wall charger is a compact device that offers a 30W output when charging through one port or a 15W output when using both simultaneously. Its GaN III technology allows for its smaller size – which is 63% smaller than an original MacBook Air charger – and can handle fully recharging your MacBook Air in just 2.8 hours. Like other charger models from VOLTME, this device has a universal compatibility with most USB-enabled devices, covering iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, Google devices, Nintendo Switches, and much more.

You’ll also be eligible to receive an extra 5% off your order when bundling any two or more devices from the selection offered by VOLTME (including the above deal), which you can browse in its entirety here. And don’t forget to use the on-page coupons and promo codes! Some of our favorite items on this list include:

And be sure to check out our coverage of the UGREEN Nexode 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank that offers one USB-A port and two USB-C ports, one of which is a 100W fast-charging port that can fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Air in just 90 minutes. There is also the new Nexode 100W 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank as well, which features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds up to 100W.

VOLTME 30W USB-C 2-Port Wall Charger features:

【Lightning-fast Charging】Charge your iPhone 13 series to 50% in under 30 minutes with our 30W USB C charger, which is 3 times faster than an original 5W charger. Say goodbye to long charging times!

【Advanced GaN III Technology】 Our usb-c charger is powered by the latest GaN III Technology, which is 20X faster switching and 3X smaller and lighter than traditional silicon chargers. It also uses 40% less energy and delivers 3X faster charging. making it a reliable and efficient charging choice.

【Universal Compatibility】Our dual usb c wall charger works with virtually any mobile device, including iPhones, iPads, AirPods, MacBook Air, and smartwatches. Enjoy full-speed charging from a single compact charger block.

【Compact and Convenient】Our fast charger block is 63% smaller than an original MacBook Air charger, making it perfect for travel, home, and office use. It features a foldable plug, LED indicator, and 2 ports to charge two devices simultaneously.

【What You Get】VOLTME 30W 2-in-1 usb c fast charger, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service. Please note that the cable is not included.

