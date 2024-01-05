Refresh your smile for the New Year: Up to 55% off Colgate teeth whitening, more from $12.50

Alongside a host of protein and vitamin sale events to kick off the new year, Amazon is also looking to upgrade your oral care routine with deals on Colgate products and Oral-B toothbrushes. One standout here is on the Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen from $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for the Subscribe & Save option on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly $25, this is 24% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a limited $15 offer over Black Friday. Ready to get that smile shining for another year, this “enamel-safe” whitening pen delivers 35 treatments and a design that allows you to “pinpoint specific teeth or treat every surface of your teeth for an overall whiter smile.” Head below for more deals and details.

More Amazon Colgate and Oral-B deals:

You’ll find all of the Amazon New Year oral care deals waiting on this landing page alongside some highlights down below. Just remember to watch out for extra Subscribe & Save offers (as detailed above):

You’ll want to swing by our fashion deal hub to upgrade your New Year wardrobe to go along with that new smile. There are loads of notable price drops across several brands at the ready right now including Gap Factory’s Great Sale we featured this morning with up to 75% or more in savings. Scope out everything right here.

Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen features:

Includes one (1) 0.08 oz Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen with 35 treatments

Whiten your teeth in just 1 day when you use this tooth whitening pen as directed

Whitening pen with precision tip applicator lets you pinpoint specific teeth or treat every surface of your teeth for an overall whiter smile

The teeth whitening gel formula is safe on enamel and has been designed for no sensitivity during or after the whitening process

Winner of the Allure Best of Beauty 2023 Award for Best Oral Care Product for portable teeth whitening

Enamel safe teeth whitener gel formula has been designed for no sensitivity during and after the whitening process

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!