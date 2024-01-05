Roborock New Year sale delivers up to $350 off its robotic cleaning systems from $400 shipped

The official Roborock Amazon storefront has now launched a notable New Year sale, bringing back some of its best Black Friday deals for folks who might have missed out. First up, we have the Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum system for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $700, this is a sizable 43% or $300 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is also on par with the price we featured for Black Friday last year. This model’s 2,700Pa suction power joins with the brand’s PreciSense LiDAR navigation to create 3D maps of your home, allowing it to easily side-step furniture and understand your floor space for a more efficient cleaning experience. This unit also includes the docking station that will not only accomodate automatic recharging but it will also empty out the robot’s dustbin on its own for up to 7 weeks before you’ll need to get hands-on at all. Head below for more Roborock robotic vacuum and mop deals.

More New Year Roborock deals:

If something from Anker’s eufy stable is what you’re after, yesterday we spotted the brand’s X9 Pro CleanerBot on sale for $650 shipped. This regularly $900 system both vacuums and mops with a charger base that will automatically clean the mop heads for you at $250 off the going rate. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum features:

7-Weeks of Hands-Free Cleaning: The Self-Empty Dock automatically empties the Q5’s dustbin after each cleanup, so you don’t have to do it manually or frequently. Its 2.5L dust bag can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt.

Clean Smarter with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation: Extremely accurate LiDAR navigation creates precise maps that can even be viewed in 3D. You can also add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.

Clean Harder with Powerful 2700 Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 2700 Pa, the Q5 easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors and drags it out from deep inside carpets.

Clean Better with the Multi-Plane Floating Main Brush: A multi-plane floating brush keeps the brush closer to the ground for deeper cleaning, even on uneven surfaces. It is strongly resistant to hair tangles and perfect for homes with pets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!