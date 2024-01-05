Save $200 on Yeedi’s robot vacuum with 3,000Pa of suction and smart controls for $100

Amazon is offering the Yeedi vac Robot Vacuum for $99.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 coupon. Down from its usual $300 price tag, it saw numerous discounts over 2023, all but two dropping costs to or above $150. Black Friday brought us the first drop to $120 which was soon beaten by early Christmas sales where we saw the year’s final discount drop down $20 further, with today’s 33% markdown coming in to match this price so the savings can continue into the new year.

Equipped with both a side brush and a main rolling brush, this robotic vacuum boasts 3,000Pa of suction while being able to simultaneously mop behind itself. Designed with the standard Yeedi visual navigation technology, it can effortlessly move around and under furniture for more efficient and agile cleaning. Through the Yeedi app, you can control this vacuum’s schedule and methods, with the possibility to go hands-free with Alexa or Google Assistant. Its battery offers you 110 minutes of runtime, with the vacuum able to pick up where it left off after charging thanks to its smart system that creates customizable home maps as it goes.

You can check out our recent coverage of the Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robot Mop and Vacuum, which not only provides 1,500Pa of suction power to pick up pet hair, dirt, and debris for up to 130 minutes on a single charge, but also donates a portion of every purchase towards the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

Yeedi vac Robot Vacuum features:

The yeedi robot vacuum features advanced visual navigation technology that effortlessly maneuvers around furniture and reaches tricky areas with ease. Its slim and sleek design allows for efficient and agile cleaning without getting stuck. Experience true deep cleaning with yeedi robot vacuum. Its Rubber-bristle integrated brushroll agitates dirt hidden in carpets, while the carpet detection sensor automatically boosts suction power to thoroughly remove stubborn debris. Enjoy a complete clean with yeedi vac’s specialized carpet cleaning feature.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!