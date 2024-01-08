adidas Year-End Sale takes up to 60% off thousands of styles from $8

The adidas Year-End Sale offers up to 60% off thousands of styles. Prices are as marked. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the X_PLRBOOST Sneakers that are currently marked down to $128 and originally sold for $160. These shoes are available in ten color options and are great for workouts. The cushioning helps to keep you comfortable throughout the day and they’re flexible to promote a natural stride. With nearly 400 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- X_PLRBOOST Sneakers $128 (Orig. $160)
- Gazelle Indoor Shoes $90 (Orig. $150)
- Go-To Polo Shirt $23 (Orig. $75)
- Rapidmove Training Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- NMD_V3 Shoes $96 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $38 (Orig. $78)
- Essentials Crew Sweatshirt $28 (Orig. $55)
- Stan Smith Shoes $80 (Orig. $100)
- NMD_R1 Sneakers $45 (Orig. $150)
- Kaptir Flow Shoes $63 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
