meross’ 2-pack of smart plug minis with Matter fall 40% to all-time low of $21 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the meross Matter Smart Plug Mini 2-pack for $20.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Free shipping is available to Amazon Prime members or on orders over $25. Regularly $35, today’s deal comes in as a $14 markdown off the going rate, beating out its Black Friday pricing by $5 and marking a return to the all-time low from the end of the year that gives you a better value of $10.50 per plug rather than the current $12 discounted price for a single plug on Amazon. You’ll even get an additional 5% off when you purchase two or more of these packs. Learn more in our hands-on review over at 9to5Mac and then check out the details below the fold.

This latest model of meross smart plugs gives you Matter support for a unified control alongside the other smart home gadgets around your space, including HomeKit, Siri, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Alexa. You’ll get this compatible experience right out of the box without any need for other hardware. It will allow you to create more personalized schedules, timers, and give you voice-control features for the devices and appliances you have plugged into them, letting you automate standard lamps, fans, TVs, humidifiers, and more.

And if you’re looking for more ways to upgrade your space’s smart features, check out our recent coverage of the meross BR30 HomeKit Smart Flood Bulb 2-pack, which fit a standard E26 socket, providing 100W of RGBCW smart lighting at up to 1,300 lumens. You’ll find alternative smart options in the post as well, and you can also head over to our smart home hub to keep up-to-date on the very best deals on devices that will bring your home further into the twenty-first century.

meross Matter Smart Plug Mini features:

Discover the power of Matter! Never limited to any platform anymore. Matter plug works seamlessly across all certified smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, enabling interoperability of all platforms and all Matter products. Enjoy ultimate privacy with Meross Matter smart plug. No cloud, no registration, and no data tracking. Experience direct access without relying on cloud. With Matter-certified devices on your local area network (LAN), enjoy continuous access even if your home internet goes offline. Efficiently manage your devices with personalized schedules using the timer function. Set specific times for your smart devices to turn on or off, optimizing energy consumption. Perfect for controlling your TV, outdoor lamp, fan, humidifier, blenders, and more.

