meross’ 2-pack BR30 HomeKit smart flood bulbs fall to second-lowest price for $27 (Reg. $39)

Amazon is offering the meross BR30 HomeKit Smart Flood Bulb 2-pack for $26.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $12 off coupon. Down from its usual $39 price tag, these bulbs only saw a few significant discounts over 2023, with the two best deals dropping costs during the spring and summer. Today’s deal is a 31% markdown off the going rate, coming in just $4 above the all-time low and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked. These Flood Bulbs fit a standard E26 socket, providing 100W of RGBCW smart lighting at up to 1,300 lumens. They come compatible with Apple HomeKit and SmartThings, and also feature app control alongside hands-free options through Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. They also give you typical smart features like dimming actions, scheduling functions – with both sunrise and sunset modes – and a massive 16 million possible colors to choose from. Head below to learn more.

You’ll also have the option to bundle the above bulbs with the meross HomeKit Smart Plug Mini 4-pack for additional savings. Offered by Amazon for $30, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon, these plugs allow for both remote and voice control of your plugged-in devices. You’ll receive 3% off these plugs when bundled with the above deal as well as an additional 5% off when purchasing two or more.

You can check out our recent posts on the meross smart devices that are seeing discounts like the Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Dimmer Light Switch that connects to your standard ceiling fan, or the HomeKit Smart Garage Door Remote that gives you total remote control of your garage door with your smartphone or through voice commands. We also have some other Smart Light Bulbs that are seeing discounts with options for Matter supported devices included.

meross BR30 HomeKit Smart Flood Bulb features:

Voice Control: Meross Wi-Fi Smart Bulb compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13+), Apple Watch, Siri, CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. You can control your BR30 smart flood light bulb hands-free, just simply make a voice command “Hey Siri, turn on the living room light.”

App Remote Control: Control your smart LED bulbs anywhere anytime with Meross app or Home app(with internet access). To enable HomeKit remote control, you need an Apple TV 4K or an Apple TV HD in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network(2.4GHz Wi-Fi only). Please note that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. No hub is required.

Energy Saving: The smart Wi-Fi flood light bulbs reduce consumption without losing brightness or quality while saving your money. 14W energy consumed, equivalent to a 100W incandescent bulb. Save up to $8.19 per year. The estimated energy cost is $1.68 per year (Cost depends on rates and use).

