Osprey: Up to 50% off past-season products including best-selling packs, gear, more

Osprey has launched a sale offering up to 50% off past-season products which includes best-selling hiking packs, camping gear, and more through January 15. Free shipping on all orders. Leading the… pack… is the Transporter Flap, now available for $65, marked down from $130. This daily pack features a flap-style opening with an aluminum buckle closure, and it has a padded sleeve that fits most 14-inch laptops. The pack also has an external side stretch water bottle pocket, a front panel zip pocket, and a top grab handle making it easy to take through TSA. Head below for more details on Osprey’s past-season sale.

The Talon 11 Men’s Hiking Backpack for $105 is a breathable, close-body pack perfect for accommodating the needs of hikers, bikers, and more. The Talon 11 features compression straps, an external hydration sleeve, a bike helmet attachment, a tuck-away ice ax attachment, and so much more. The Women’s Sylva 5 Ventilated Pack is a slim, streamlined profile of a pack that is barely noticeable when cycling. Featuring a 2.5-liter reservoir, ventilated AirSpeed suspension, and a blinker light attachment, you can strap on the Sylva 5 while on your next riding adventure and experience comfort and functionality; now available for $109. The Men’s Osprey UNLTD Airscape 68 is a hell of a hiking pack, designed to be a fully functional 18-liter daypack. The UNLTD Airspace 68 sports break-resistant buckles, twin front pockets, hip-belt pockets, hydration hose routers, and a host of other features. Grab yours here for $525, marked down from $700.

Other items we love from Osprey’s past-season sale:

More on Transporter Flap:

The Transporter® Flap is a sleek solution to carrying your daily essentials without extra bulk. A TPU-coating sheds the elements while a flap closure offers quick access to the main compartment where an internal document sleeve and pockets keep all your gear organized. This versatile pack also features a front access sleeve that can fit a 13-inch laptop or tablet and a side stretch water bottle pockets. This pack is sustainably made from bluesign® approved recycled materials with a PFC-free DWR treatment that sheds moisture.

