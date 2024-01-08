This Level 2 32A portable EV charger sees 46% discount to $163 (New low), more from $120

Amazon is offering the VOLTORB Level 2 32A Electric Vehicle Portable EV Charger for $163.38 shipped. Down from its $300 price tag, this charger spent the vast majority of 2024 keeping above $228, with even Black Friday pricing only dropping to $229. It wasn’t until the last few weeks of the year that we saw it drop to a short-lived $148 low in time for holiday sales, with today’s deal coming in as a 46% markdown off the going rate, landing $15 above the all-time low at the second-lowest price we have tracked. This portable charger with NEMA 14-50 plug can charge your car 6x faster than a normal wall outlet, averaging 32 miles of driving range per hour of charge. Its 20-foot cable has a rated voltage of 230V AC and a rated current of 32A max. The 2.8-inch screen displays charging data in time, with the working temperature of the charger available for monitoring at any point in its use. Head below to learn more.

Amazon is also offering the VEVOR Level 2 40A Portable EV Charger with a NEMA 14-50 plug for $150. It features an LED display that conveys real-time information, a smart chip that provides several varying protections, and a smartphone companion app that allows you to monitor and adjust settings even when you’re away from home. You’ll also find the level 1 and 2 16A model with a NEMA 6-20 plug and a NEMA 5-15 adapter for $120, as well as a 16A model with a NEMA 10-30 plug for $126.

If you’re looking for some extra coverage for your blindspots, or assistance when backing up your vehicle, you can check out our recent coverage of the Auto-Vox CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera with 4.3-inch Monitor System. You’ll receive both the waterproof camera, which has an adjustable 6-glass lens and comes with a 0.1-lumen rated night vision, as well as a 4.3-inch monitor that features a PC1058 sensor for vivid and smooth picture quality.

VOLTORB Level 2 Electric Vehicle EV Charger features:

Viewing Screen Functions: 2.8-inch large screen displays charging datas. The working temperature of the charger can be monitored at any time. Once the safe temperature is exceeded, the charging pile will stop working and automatically resume charging when the temperature returns to normal. The intelligent chip can automatically fix common charging errors to ensure the stable operation of the product. The rated power can be switched by pressing the button

Technical Parameters: Rated Voltage: 230V AC ±10%, Rated Current: Max.32A, Power: Max.7kW, Grid Frequency: 50/60Hz, Cable Length: 20ft (6m), Plug: NEMA 14-50, Weight: 3.3kg (7.3lbs), Operating Temp: -25℃ to +45℃ (-13℉ to +113℉)

Universal J1772 Compatibility: VOLTORB J1772 charger is universally compatible with all electric vehicles that adhere to the J1772 standard. You can confidently charge popular EV models from BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Porsche, Nissan, Chevy, and more, knowing that our charger is built to meet their requirements.

Full Protection: VOLTORB EV Charger have CE certifications. IP55 enclosure secure your charging. ​The portable level 1 charging station features an intelligent chip, which provide Lightning, Over-voltage, Under-voltage, Over-current, short-circuit, Ungrounded, Over-temperature, Leakage protection

