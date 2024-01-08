Victrola unveils new Works with Sonos Stream Sapphire turntable and ‘first-of-its-kind’ Repeat feature at CES 2024

Victrola, a brand best known for its turntable and audio products, has brought its new high-end Works with Sonos turntable to CES 2024 alongside its latest and much more affordable new Victrola Automatic for folks that don’t need the fancy streaming tech. While the new high-end Sapphire model isn’t its first Works with Sonos device, it does bring some interesting new tech to its upper echelon vinyl player lineup with the ability to stream to just about any device you might have in your setup. Head below for more details.

New Victrola Works with Sonos turntable – Stream Sapphire

The new Victrola Stream Sapphire is the latest addition to brand’s lineup of wireless turntables. It “builds on the DNA of Victrola’s flagship Stream Carbon“ while expanding its connectivity options with the ability to stream vinyl “in stunning clarity toSonos, UPnP, and Roon integrated systems.” This means it can not only work alongside the Works with Sonos standard but also with a massive collection of other Bluetooth speakers, iOS and Android devices, Windows gear, and sound bars.

It is capable of higher-resolution audio than previous releases in the Stream wireless vinyl turntable line as well – 24-bit/48kHz lossless FLAC audio – alongside a 2-speed brushless motor with a audiophile-grade Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge attached for “improved frequency, range and tracking.”

With a $1,499 retail list, we would expect a high-end build to match as well. It comes equippped with a low-resonance MDF plinth, a bespoke real walnut veneer, and adjustable-height aluminum feet with a “sound dampening base for easy self-leveling and vibration isolation.” You’ll also find an illuminated control knob for tactile volume and playback control alongside gold-plated RCA outputs that “allow for playback with wired systems or powered speakers.”

The Victrola Stream Sapphire is set launch this spring.

And the new Victrola Automatic

And for folks not willing to shell out $1,500 for a new turntable, enter the new Victrola Automatic. This $199 version side-steps some of the higher-end features to deliver a far more accessible turntable solution while still providing Bluetooth connectivity, a front-facing illuminated power and output selection button, and an Audio-Technica AT-3600L moving magnetic cartridge.

Designed for versatility when it comes to sound system setups, the Victrola Automatic features both wired and wireless outputs to match today’s variety of preferences. For listeners who prefer a more analog setup, RCA outputs with a “switchable preamp can be used with both powered speakers or more high-end systems that utilize an external preamp.”

The Victrola Automatic also boasts a first-of-its-kind “Repeat” feature that allows users to “continuously repeat the side of a vinyl record, which eliminates unwanted pauses and tonearm resets during listening sessions.”

The Victrola Automatic will be releasing this spring as well with a far more digestible $199 price tag.

