Calphalon’s 12-piece wood knife block set with lifetime warranty hits $168 low (Reg. $240+)

Amazon is now offering the 12-piece Calphalon Premier SharpIN Knife Set with Knife Block for $167.93 shipped. Regularly $240 and sometimes as much as $248 at Amazon, this is at least 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low at $22 under the previous best. There are certainly more affordable knife block sets out there, but this model includes a full lifetime warranty, knives made of German steel, the brand’s SharpIN technology built right into the knife block, and will look fantastic on the countertop (if you ask me). As for the actual hardware here, you’ll land an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch bread knife, 5-inch santoku knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, six steak knives, kitchen shears, and the sharpening wooden knife block. Head below for more details.

If the lifetime warranty, real wood block, and higher-end treatment isn’t worth it for your needs, something like this much more affordable Oster Baldwyn High-Carbon Stainless Steel Cutlery Knife Block Set might be a better option. This is a 14-piece set, and while it doesn’t include the sharpening action, it also costs just $30 on Amazon right now.

While we are upgrading the kitchen, you might want to head over to our coverage of Amazon’s latest K-Cup sale. Folks regularly employing the convenient single-serve action at home will want to at least take a look at the particularly low prices we are tracking on Amazon’s in-house coffee pods while you can score 100-packs down at just $21 Prime shipped. Scope out the details right here.

Calphalon Premier SharpIN Knife Set features:

Space-saving knife block with optimized knife placement includes SharpIN technology that automatically sharpens straight-edge knives with every use

Premium specialty knife blades are constructed of durable, high-carbon German steel to take on every cutting task; steak knives are made from Asian steel

Blades on specialty knives have blended bolsters and ergonomic handles to help improve hand comfort, reduce hand fatigue, and improve cutting efficiency

Blades, bolsters, and tangs are fully forged for better balance and strength; labeled handles make for easy knife identification

Backed by a full lifetime warranty, sharpening knives are designed to stay sharp for a lifetime and fit seamlessly into modern kitchen decor

