Elevation Lab’s adhesive and waterproof TagVault AirTag mount from $11 (Up to 30% off)

Elevation Lab makes some of our favorite waterproof AirTag mounts out there and we are now tracking some notable offers on its TagVault Surface. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering a single TagVault Surface for $10.36, a 2-pack for $15.95, or a 4-pack for $20.96, all of which ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While the bulk 4-pack deal will yield the lowest per case price here, all three deals are notable with as much as 30% in savings off the regular price tags (they typically go for $13 a pop). For comparison’s sake, the single case is now within $1 of the Black Friday offer while the 4-pack is matching last year’s holiday deal. Head below for more details.

Like the rest of the TagVault line, the Surface model delivers a rugged, protective, and waterproof housing for your Apple item trackers. It features an IP68 waterproof housing that easily screws apart like a contact lens case and “installs in seconds with premium 3M VHB adhesive” – you might even need to use a hair dryer or something to get it off, according to Elevation Lab.

If you’re looking for a way to secure an Apple AirTag in your wallet, you’ll find Elevation Lab TagVault Wallet card holder going for $9 Prime shipped right now. Just be sure to also scope out the brand’s new waterproof magnetic model. This one just launched at the tail end of last year as the latest entry in its TagVault line to quickly, securely, and reliably secure Apple item trackers to metal surfaces of all kinds – all of the details you need are right here.

Elevation Lab TagVault Surface features:

The indestructible AirTag surface mount.

Installs in seconds with premium 3M VHB adhesive.

Holds extremely strong to clean, flat surfaces (alcohol pad included). Warm with hair dryer to remove.

IP68 Waterproof.

Discreet & minimal design. Top easily screws on and off like a contact lens case.

Premium glass-filled composite construction.

Great for: skis & snowboards, trailers, watercraft, power tools, construction equipment, bikes, bike racks, camping stuff, camera gear cases, etc…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!