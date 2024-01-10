Aqara’s door and window sensor P2 automates your Siri setup with Thread and Matter at $24

Aqara’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Door and Window Sensor P2 for $23.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 20% off the usual $30 price tag and marking one of the best discounts yet. It was previously on sale for the all-time low of $21 back in November for Black Friday, and now it’s on sale for the first time since. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect or check out our breakdown below the fold.

As one of the only models on the market for both Thread and Matter support, the new Aqara P2 door and window sensor lets you take full advantage of automating your HomeKit setup. Perfect for automatically turning lights on and off when you come in the front door or leave, this accessory can also be used to check whether a window is open before turning on the AC.

It’s a great option for added peace of mind in your smart home, or just a perfect option to really get more of the smarts out of your gadgets. The new sensor is compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box, and can send you alerts when the sensor is opened or closed.

Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 features:

As one of the first sensors to support Matter, the P2 supports access to Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings. Meanwhile, as a sensor based on the Thread protocol, the P2 provides enhanced connectivity, low-power consumption, more stability and low latency. With a built-in high-precision Hall sensor, the Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 can detect the opening and closing status of doors, windows, and drawers precisely. Once the sensor is triggered, it will send real-time alert notifications to your smartphone whether you’re at home or away, ensuring you’re always aware of any potential security concerns.

