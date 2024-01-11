Hit your 2024 health goals with a new $75 low on NutriBullet’s Centrifugal Juicer Pro (Reg. $130+)

With a new year comes new health and fitness goals for many of us, and a new juicer can be just the motivation to keep the fruits and veggies flowing the easy way. Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet Centrifugal Juicer Pro for $74.93 shipped. Carrying a regular price of $160, this model has more typically sold in the $130 range before dropping down closer to $106 or so in late 2023. Today’s deal delivers a new all-time low for the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. It is also one of the more affordable prices you’ll find on a juicer with these sorts of specs and from a brand as well-known. Head below for the details. 

Designed for “ultimate efficiency, and engineered to produce smooth, flavorful and delicious juice,” the NutriBullet Centrifugal Juicer Pro features a high-torque motor with three speed options alongside a “no-drip” spout and a 3-inch feed chute. You’ll also find a self-contained pulp basin joined by the included 27-ounce juice pitcher with lid and froth separator, stainless steel sieve, a food pusher, and a pair of to-go glass bottles. 

If you’re looking for a more affordable and entry-level solution, I had a great time going hands-on with Magic Bullet’s Mini Juicer. It is admittedly not going to be quite as powerful as the model featured above, but it was capable of handling just about anything I threw at it every day for a week straight. All of the details you need on this one are in our feature piece right here

NutriBullet Centrifugal Juicer Pro features:

  • The NutriBullet Juicer Pro is designed for ultimate efficiency, and engineered to produce smooth, flavorful and delicious juice with a high-torque motor and the power of turbo speed..Cord Length – 29.5″.
  • 3 precision speeds help you get the most out of every ingredient. A no-drip spout ensures you don’t miss a drop.
  • The 27 oz. sealing juice pitcher allows you to juice and store fresh juice for up to 48 hours for make-ahead, grab-and-go convenience.
  • A 3” feed chute and dual-size food pusher lets you choose between wide and narrow feed chutes to accommodate fruit and veggies of different sizes.
  • It’s also equipped with freezer trays and to-go glass bottles to streamline your juice routine.

