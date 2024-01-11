Joseph Joseph’s Elevate 5-piece steel knife carousel cuts costs to new all-time low of $130

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Elevate 5-Piece Steel Knives Carousel Set for $129.87 shipped. Down from its $170 price tag, this knife set kept consistent pricing between its MSRP and a $150 low for 2023, with one discount falling further to $136. Today’s deal comes in as a 24% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $6 and marking a new all-time low. Arriving with a sleek cylindrical knife block that is fingerprint-proof coated and features a non-slip base, this 5-piece Japanese stainless steel knife set offers ergonomic and reliable designs for your kitchen arsenal. Each knife has a weighted handle with integrated tool rests to prevent the blades from touching any surface upon being placed down, and magnetic knife slots in the rotating block ensure a firm hold once they are placed back into their slots.

If you’re not a fan of the shiny all-metal design of the above knife set, Amazon is also offering a similar all-black 5-piece carousel set for $81, giving you the same structural design and blades as the above deal. There’s also the Joseph Joseph Elevate Kitchen Knives 5-Piece Bamboo Set for $112. Featuring the same stainless steel knives as the set above, the main difference here is the bamboo knife block’s slim and square design, with similar magnetic slots and a non-slip base.

Elevate 5-Piece Steel Knives Carousel Set features:

Elevate technology designed to improve hygiene and reduce mess

Weighted handles and integrated tool rests prevent blades from touching the work surface when placed down

Japanese stainless-steel blades with ergonomic steel handles

Rotating stainless-steel knife block with easy-access, magnetic knife slots

Knife block features fingerprint-proof coating and non-slip base

