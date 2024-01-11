Upgrade your Siri setup to Matter with Nanoleaf’s color Essentials Light Bulbs at $15

Amazon is offering the Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Matter Light Bulb for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. It’s the second-best price to date as a $5 discount from the usual $20 price tag, and the best we’ve seen in over a month. There was only one time this has sold for less, and that was back over a 1-day sale for the holidays. We further breakdown the experience in our launch coverage, too.

The Nanoleaf Essentials Light Bulb arrives with some of the latest tech out there, centered around a Thread radio that ensures it can connect to Matter smart homes and HomeKit setups alike. It has a pretty typical light bulb form-factor that screws into any lamp or socket to offer multi-colored illumination, voice control, and automation support.

Also getting in on the savings are the BR30 equivalent of the Nanoleaf Essentials Bulb. It has the same smart lighting tech as the lead deal, but with a design that’s better-suited at installing into overhead lights. You can score a bundle that includes three of the Matter light bulbs for $39.99 on Amazon right now, dropping from $50. It’s 20% off and also at the second-best discount to date.

All of the other best smart home deals are live as brands celebrate CES 2024 week with price cuts on new releases and more.

Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Light Bulb features:

Compatible with all major smart home ecosystems to help futureproof your home. Virtually limitless color options. Enjoy the brightest white lighting with extended temperature range from the coolest to warmest whites or fully immerse yourself in a world of colors. Scan the Matter QR code to pair your bulb and easily add it to your home.

