RENPHO’s light-up smart scale tracks 2024 workout progress at new $45 low, more from $20

We are now tracking a series of deals on smart scales from the official RENPHO Amazon storefront, starting with its Elis Chroma light-up model at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one will drop down in price after clipping the on-page coupon. It just landed on Amazon in the last couple months and is now seeing the first price drop we have tracked since. Like most smart scales, it is capable of tracking 13 body metrics, including weight, BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, subcutaneous fat, fat-free body weight, visceral fat, body water, muscle mass, and more, alongside the ability to synth with the RENPHO health app. However, this model stands apart with a light-up landing pad – it “provides health readings along with an ambient light display. Just customize the scale’s light to match your mood, room decor, or to light up your path to better health.” Head below for more details and additional smart scale deals.

More smart scale deals:

Another high-tech way to stay motivated and track your 2024 workout progress is with Apple Watch and we just spotted a solid deal on the original Ultra model. Now $150 off the going rate, you can land one of Apple’s perfectly capable high-end wearables at $649 shipped – all of the details you need are right here.

RENPHO Elis Chroma Smart Scale features:

Weight in Chroma: This smart scale doesn’t just measure; it can brighten up your routine with a spectrum of colors through the Renpho Health app. This scale provides health readings along with an ambient light display. Just customize the scale’s light to match your mood, room decor, or to light up your path to better health.

13 Key Fitness Metrics: This body fat scale supports measurements of essential body metrics, including body weight, BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, subcutaneous fat, fat-free body weight, visceral fat, body water, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, BMR, metabolic age. The data will sync to the Renpho Health app when scale is connected with your phone via Bluetooth.

Versatile Scale Lighting: Whether you need a subtle night light or soothing ambient lighting to enhance your space, this digital scale provides it. Ideal for creating a relaxing environment or safe illumination for night-time trips to the bathroom. Not just a health tool, it serves as an aesthetic addition that enhances your living space.

