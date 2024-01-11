Samsung’s keychain-ready 256GB USB-C flash drive back to $20 Amazon low, more from $12

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Samsung 256GB USB-C Flash Drive at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched at $40 but has more recently been carrying a $25 going rate. Today’s deal comes in to match the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. You’ll find the 64GB and 128GB models down at $11.99 and $17.99, which is within $1 and $3 of the lowest we have tracked. Delivering up to 400MB/s file transfer rates, they can move a 4GB file “in 11 seconds,” according to Samsung, and provide your EDC with some quick-access keychain-ready storage capacity. It features USB-C connectivity alongside Samsung’s six-proof protection against the elements, magnetized environments, X-rays, and more with a solid 5-year warranty. Head below for more flash drive deals.

More flash drive deals:

If you’re in the market for something more substantial in the storage category, this morning’s deal on the Samsung T9 portable SSD is worth a look. This pocket-sized drive delivers far faster transfer rates and far more storage capacity than any of the options above – it is also now matching the Amazon all-time low at $110.

Samsung 256GB USB-C Flash Drive features:

This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact

No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0

The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease

USB-C is compatible across devices, including laptops, tablets, phones and cameras, with enough space for 63,730 photos or maximum 12 hours of 4K video; With up to 256GB of storage space, this pocket-sized thumb drive comes in handy wherever you go

