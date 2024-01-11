Samsung’s flagship 2,000MB/s T9 Portable SSD returns to $110 Amazon all-time low

Just after news of the next-generation lineup of LaCie Rugged Mini models hit, Amazon is now offering the 1TB Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive down at $109.99 shipped. This model debuted in September of last year at a bloated price tag before settling out at $140. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked and the best deal we spotted over the holidays last year. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the T9 is the latest flagship model in the brand’s lineup, boasting speeds up to 2,000MB/s with USB-C connectivity and USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support. It features a sort of wavy, almost carbon fiber-like rubber texturized shell with support for just about all USB-C gear including iPhone 15. Get a closer look in our feature piece and head below for more details.

Just for further comparison, today’s deal on the much faster USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 T9 is coming in at the same price as the 1TB Samsung T7 Shield right now. But if you can make something in the 1,050MB/s speed category work for you, the Crucial X9 Pro 1TB Portable SSD is selling for $85 shipped via Amazon.

While it’s hard to go wrong with any of the aforementioned drives, the T9 is clearly rated with the highest-end specs of the bunch. All three of the models mentioned above landed in our end-of-year roundup of the best portable SSDs out there alongside a few other notable mentions you might want to consider before dropping any cash down. Browse through our feature roundup for more details on some of our favorite models on the market right now.

Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Race through projects with our fastest SSD for creators; Load, edit and transfer with sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s; The T9 Portable SSD performs at high speeds even during longer processes. When you’re elbow-deep in a passion project, the T9 Portable SSD stays cool; Its advanced thermal solution withstands and controls heat to keep the SSD at ideal temperatures—even in heavy use. Whether you’re using a desktop, camera or a gaming console, count on the T9 Portable SSD for extensive compatibility; Also supports iPhone 15 ProRes(4K60fps) video feature and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!