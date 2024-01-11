Cook up an off-season all-time low on Weber’s compact Lumin electric grill at $274 (Reg. $429)

Weber debuted its now lauded Lumin Compact Outdoor Electric Grill last January and we are now tracking the best Amazon price yet. You can now land the black model on sale for $274.25 shipped. Regularly $429, this is 36% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. While it might be too cold right now for some folks to get outside and fire up the grill, this is still a notable off-season price drop that will have you ready for outdoor cookouts, camping trips, and more when the time comes. For the rest of us (the cold never stopped me from firing up the grill), you’re looking at one of the better electric tailgating grills out there – it’s also a notable option for smaller balconies and the like. Head below for more details.

Capable of hitting temperatures up to 600-degrees, this one can sear, smoke, steam, and boil via various cooking settings. It also features a front-access grease tray for easier cleaning alongside the attractive porcelain-enameled steel exterior and compact, space-efficient design that “makes this grill easy to store and access for your next gathering.”

If you’re looking to upgrade your indoor cooking capabilities right now, check out this ongoing offer on Ninja’s Speedi Multi-Cooker Air Fryer at $128. This model typically fetches $200 and is now seeing a solid 36% price drop to deliver its 12-in-1 setup to a countertop near you. Scope out our deal coverage for all of the details and then swing by our home goods hub for even more price drops.

Weber Lumin Compact Outdoor Electric Grill features:

Create high-quality sear marks with an electric grill that reaches really hot temperatures over 600°F. Sear, smoke, steam or boil with various cook settings. Keep food warm until it’s ready to serve. Open the lid for buffet-style self-service. Grill from frozen with a steam system that thaws frozen foods, like steak and chicken, while your grill preheats. When it’s ready, sear on the grilling side for easy weeknight meals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!