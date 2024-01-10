Quick and easy meals await with Ninja’s Speedi Multi-Cooker Air Fryer at $128 (Reg. $200)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $200 $128
Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker

Amazon is now offering the new Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $127.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one quickly dropped to $100 for Black Friday but is now slightly below just about every other Amazon deal we have tracked otherwise. Just as the name suggests, Ninja designed this model to cook a “one-touch, one-pot meal in 15 minutes.” It features a 6-quart capacity alongside a 12-in-1 setup that delivers a range of cooking modes in single unit including the Speedi steam and crisp options, as well as more traditional methods like broiling, baking, bread proofing, searing, slow cooking, and air frying. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage and head below for more. 

While you’re not going to get the Ninja Speedi or pressure cooker settings, something like this Chefman Multifucntion digital air fryer oven is a notable alternative. It features 17 one-touch presets and sells for $100 shipped on Amazon with even larger capacity. 

Elsewhere in today’s kitchen deals, we also spotted a solid price drop on Calphalon’s originally $500 steam wand-equipped steel espresso machine that is now selling for $280 shipped on Amazon. That offers joins Amazon’s ongoing coffee pod sale for folks that prefer the quick and easy single-serve machines as well as everything else in our home goods hub.

Just be sure to also scope out the official new Xbox Series S toaster too. 

Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker features:

Choose your base, your vegetables, and your protein to create an entire meal in one pot in as little as 15 minutes with the Speedi Meals function. With 6-qt. capacity, fit up to 4 chicken breasts and 1 lb. of pasta to create a whole family meal in one pot. Choose from Speedi Meals, Steam & Crisp, Steam & Bake, Steam, or Proof in Rapid Cooker mode and unlock Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Air Broil, Dehydrate, Sear & Sauté, Slow Cook, and Sous Vide functions in Air Fry mode.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Aqara’s door and window sensor P2 automates your ...
Android game and app deals: Stormhill Mystery, Screensh...
Save $156 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 model...
These TradePub eBooks are now free for 9to5Toys readers
Google’s official Pixel 7a cases on sale from new $23...
Score a 4-port 10Gb/s UGREEN USB-C hub starting from ju...
Satechi refreshes Mac mini Stand and Hub with NVMe SSD ...
Razer’s Chroma RGB V2 headphone hub stand hits be...
Load more...
Show More Comments