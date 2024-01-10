Quick and easy meals await with Ninja’s Speedi Multi-Cooker Air Fryer at $128 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the new Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $127.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one quickly dropped to $100 for Black Friday but is now slightly below just about every other Amazon deal we have tracked otherwise. Just as the name suggests, Ninja designed this model to cook a “one-touch, one-pot meal in 15 minutes.” It features a 6-quart capacity alongside a 12-in-1 setup that delivers a range of cooking modes in single unit including the Speedi steam and crisp options, as well as more traditional methods like broiling, baking, bread proofing, searing, slow cooking, and air frying. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage and head below for more.

While you’re not going to get the Ninja Speedi or pressure cooker settings, something like this Chefman Multifucntion digital air fryer oven is a notable alternative. It features 17 one-touch presets and sells for $100 shipped on Amazon with even larger capacity.

Elsewhere in today’s kitchen deals, we also spotted a solid price drop on Calphalon’s originally $500 steam wand-equipped steel espresso machine that is now selling for $280 shipped on Amazon. That offers joins Amazon’s ongoing coffee pod sale for folks that prefer the quick and easy single-serve machines as well as everything else in our home goods hub.

Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker features:

Choose your base, your vegetables, and your protein to create an entire meal in one pot in as little as 15 minutes with the Speedi Meals function. With 6-qt. capacity, fit up to 4 chicken breasts and 1 lb. of pasta to create a whole family meal in one pot. Choose from Speedi Meals, Steam & Crisp, Steam & Bake, Steam, or Proof in Rapid Cooker mode and unlock Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Air Broil, Dehydrate, Sear & Sauté, Slow Cook, and Sous Vide functions in Air Fry mode.

