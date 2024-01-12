Save $100 on Instant’s 6-in-1 Air Fryer and Indoor Grill for today only at $80 shipped

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Instant Pot 6-in-1 Air Fryer and Indoor Grill for $79.99 shipped. This versatile multi-cooker landed in mid-2022 and carries a $180 regular price tag. It is currently selling for $180 directly from Amazon where it has never sold for less than $130. Today’s deals comes in $70 under our previous mention with one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked today. This model not only delivers on the countertop air frying action, but it will also keep the grilling going all year round indoors. And that’s on top of the bake, reheat, roast, and dehydrate functions joined by a see-through lid that “allows you to carefully monitor your cooking progress.” It also comes with dishwasher-safe accessories, including the lid, grill plate, air frying tray, and air frying basket. Head below for more details.

If you’re already set on the air fryer front, one of the more basic electric indoor grills will be a more affordable way to keep the BBQ going year round indoors. This Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill currently sells for roughly half the price of today’s lead deal at just over $40 shipped on Amazon for a far less pricey solution.

Swing by our home goods hub for more including this morning’s particularly notable deal on the elegant Yummly magnetic wireless smart meat thermometer. This regularly as much as $100 model is now selling for one of its best prices ever at $68 shipped – this comes within $4 of the all-time low. All of the details you need are waiting in our deal coverage.

Instant Pot 6-in-1 Air Fryer and Indoor Grill features:

Do more than air fry. This unit is a full functioning indoor grill with, bake, reheat, roast, and dehydrating features. With heat delivered through the bottom of the unit, you get true sear marks for an authentic chargrilled results. Featuring a see-through lid that allows you to carefully monitor your cooking progress. “ClearCook” technology allows you to see what is happening without opening the lid! Advanced air fry technology delivers air through the center and around the basket for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

