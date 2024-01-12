Yummly magnetic wireless smart meat thermometer hits one of its best prices at $68

Amazon is now offering the Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer for $67.88 shipped. Regularly $100, it more typically sells in the $80 range these days and is now up to 32% off. Today’s deal comes within cents of the best Amazon Black Friday offer and a few bucks of the historic all-time low there. While there are certainly far more affordable meat thermometers out there, like the basic ThermoPro you can score for under $13, there aren’t very many as elegant and intelligent as the Yummly. Alongside the magnetic charging dock system and modern design, it delivers a completely wireless experience with live temperature readings sent directly to your smartphone (from up to 150 feet away). From there, you’ll be able to leverage built-in timers and alerts, assisted cooking tech through the companion app, and more to “eliminate guesswork for food done right.” More details below.

As we mentioned above, if you’re not impressed with the more premium experience of the Yummly, there’s plenty of cash to be saved. While you aren’t going to get the smart feature-set or the leave-in probe, this ThermoPro sells for just $13 Prime shipped and will certainly help to get just the right cook.

Then head over to our home goods hub for more of this week’s best kitchen and cooking deals. Some notable examples there include NutriBullet’s Centrifugal Juicer Pro at a new Amazon all-time low as well as Joseph Joseph’s Elevate 5-piece steel knife set and a big-time off-season all-time low on Weber’s compact Lumin electric grill at $274. Everything else is waiting right here.

Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer features:

Completely wireless: The Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperature throughout cooking — no strings (or wires) attached.

Bluetooth connected: Control your cooking from up to 150 feet away with the free Yummly app on your smartphone or tablet.

Built-in timers and alerts: Go ahead and multitask. We’ll tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.

Assisted cooking programs: Preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate guesswork for food done right. Tap what you’re cooking, choose how well you’d like it done, and we’ll let you know when your food is ready.

Leave-in thermometer: Stainless steel probe continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.

