OMOTON’s metal MacBook stand now starts from just $16 Prime shipped for a limited time

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official OMOTON Amazon storefront is now offering ‎its TM-L2 Metal MacBook Stand from $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find various colorways marked down with regular prices ranging from between $24 and $30. Today’s deals are up to 41% off the going rates and the lowest we can find. And remember, these limited-time deals will only be around today or until the discounted stock sells out (and it’s going relatively quick at this point). You’re looking at an aluminum laptop stand compatible with all MacBooks and notebooks between 11 and 16 inches in size. There’s soft rubber padding throughout to protect your gear and tabletop alongside a detachable design so you can disassemble it when needed to throw in your backpack. Head below for more details.

While this Nulaxy model is currently starting at the same price, this is about as affordable as it gets for a metal MacBook stand via a brand we feature on a regular basis. There are some slightly more affordable models (that don’t look quite as nice if you ask me), but it might be worth scoping out this now $12 Soundance model while it’s also seeing a notable Lightning offer.

While we are talking Mac accessories, be sure to check out the launch deals now live on the gorgeous leather MacBook cases from Burton Goods. Pad & Quill has now been re-launched and re-branded as Burton Goods and you’ll find its new lineup of handmade accessories marked down by 20%. All of the details are right here.

OMOTON ‎TM-L2 Metal MacBook Stand features:

This laptop stand is well compatible with all laptops from 10 to 16-inch, such as MacBook 12 inch/ 13 inch, MacBook Air 13 inch, MacBook Pro 13 inch / 16 inch (2020/ 2019/ 2018/ 2017/ 2016), Microsoft Surface, Lenovo ThinkPad, Dell, HP, Chromebook, and other notebooks. The laptop stand is made of aluminum alloy, sturdy enough to hold up to 11lbs (5kg) of weight. The soft rubber pads are designed to protect your laptop from scratches or slipping.

