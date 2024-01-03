Pad & Quill re-launches as Burton Goods with new handmade leather Apple accessories

Pad & Quill has risen from the ashes better and stronger than ever with a new name…Burton Goods. The brand formerly known as Pad & Quill has retuned with a new name and a brand new lineup of American-made artisan products for your Apple gear. After an unfortunate series of events forced one of our favorite handmade Apple accessory makers to shut its doors for good, it has reemerged as Burton Goods with same dedication to creating high-quality leather goods handcrafted right here in the United States. And to celebrate the launch of Burton Goods, the brand is offering 20% off just about everything. Head below for more details.

Burton Goods – Genuine leather Apple gear accessories at 20% off

Burton Goods will continue the traditions its owners and craftspeople set forth for the last 10+ years with handcrafted leather goods to elevate your MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watch with a newly reinvigorated attention to detail to create gear that can last a lifetime.

The designs focus around Leather iPhone and iPad cases, and the ever-classic leather bags for tech enthusiasts. But Burton Goods is not just a company—it’s a son’s tribute to his father.

The brand is now offering 20% off all pre-orders of its leather Apple Watch bands, gorgeous MacBook cases, iPhone folios, and iPad covers with delivery set for early February, 2024 on just about all of it.

Here’s some details on some our favorites from the launch collection:

Luxury Leather Slim Case For MacBook Pro $120 (Reg. $150)

American full-grain leather

Perfectly fits MacBook Pro 2019-2024

Soft microfiber inside lining

Secure snap-in fit

Cutouts offer easy access to all ports and speakers

Cutouts on bottom case to allow for venting and speakers

Heritage Leather Strap $64 (Reg. $80)

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

26mm width for a comfortable and substantial feel

American full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Adjustable Fit: Suitable for wrist sizes 125-215mm

Crafted from American full-grain leather with four handsome colors

Features a soft, durable leather lining for ultimate comfort

Stitched with precision thread

Brushed hardware designed to perfectly complement the Apple Watch Ultra

Magnetic Leather iPad Case $144 (Reg. $180)

Experience the blend of age-old expertise and new-age ideas with the Burton Goods All-Leather magnetic case. Made for iPad Pro 11, iPad Air, and iPad Pro 12.9 tablets. Designed to work effortlessly with the magnetic array built into your iPad and offer a safe home when your device is not in the Magic Keyboard.

Browse the rest of the Burton Goods site right here – all items will drop 20% at checkout during the pre-order phase.

Luxury Leather Slim Case For MacBook Pro features:

This isn’t just a case, it’s a love letter to your MacBook, offering both undeniably sleek aesthetics and superb function. Imagine a quality that ages as beautifully as knowledge, and you’ve got our full-grain leather exterior. Handpicked for its enduring elegance, the longer you use it, the better it gets, crafting a beautiful patina story that’s uniquely yours. But don’t let the ruggedly handsome exterior fool you. The inside is as soft as a puppy’s hug – with a luxurious microfiber lining that carefully nestles your MacBook, providing cushiony protection and warding off those pesky scratches.

