Save $184 on Schwinn’s mint green Mendocino e-bike with a 55 mile range for $715

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Mint Green Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike for $715.37 shipped. Down from its usual $899 price tag, with a higher $1,700 MSRP, this model only saw two discounts in the second half of 2023, the biggest of them dropping costs to $700 back during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate, beating out its previous discount by $93 and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery, this hybrid e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. With a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on.

Amazon is also currently offering the Schwinn Voyageur Electric Bike for $947, down from $1,800. Equipped with a 250W hub-drive motor, it can provide the rider with assistance up to 20 MPH with a battery that lasts up to 65 miles per charge. It also features an 8-speed drivetrain, giving you smooth gear changes to stay in motion while the Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 160mm rotors ensure precision stopping power in any condition you may find yourself.

And be sure to check out the announcement coverage of Segway’s all-new E2 Pro Electric KickScooter that is now available for pre-order. It sports a 750W motor alongside a rear-wheel drive and reaches a top speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 16.8 miles on a single charge. One of the stand-out features of this new model is its compatibility with Apple Find My, allowing you to locate your scooter at all times.

Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike features:

Lightweight e-bike with a 16.5 inch aluminum bicycle frame for effortless riding to class or around the neighborhood, suggested rider height of 64 to 74 inches tall, shortest inseam of 27.7″-28.8″ and 31.6″-33.6″ inseam on highest seat setting

Rear rack mounted battery lasts for approximately 35 – 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and can easily recharge in 4 hours with a standard outlet, charging cable included, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

6-speed drivetrain with grip shifter provides smooth gear changes while mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power on the alloy double wall rims and 2.125″ tires

Upright riding position adds comfort while fenders help protect you from splashes, rear rack provides additional cargo space

