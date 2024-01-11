Segway announces new Ninebot E2 Pro e-kickscooter with Apple Find My compatibility

Segway is announcing its new Ninebot E2 Pro electric KickScooter today, that has an improved battery performance among other new features designed to meet a ride range of commuter requirements. Now available for pre-order, this e-scooter not only upgrades the performance of its predecessor model but will also be compatible with Apple Find My, allowing you to locate your scooter at all times easily.

The E2 Pro empowers your journey for an elevated experience

The E2 Pro e-KickScooter stands as the pinnacle of Segway’s E2 series, promising an elevated riding experience. It will arrive with an improved battery performance from its previous E2 Plus model, “establishing unprecedented standards in urban commuting technology at an affordable cost. It comes built with a 20% increased travel range for commuters and joy riders alike.

“Our latest micromobility lineup represents more than just a collection of innovative products. Rather, it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to transforming the way people navigate and experience the world. This is more than a product launch, it’s an invitation to join us in shaping the future of micromobility, enhancing the experience of every ride.” Wayde Zhao, President of Segway Inc.

Equipped with a 750W motor alongside a rear-wheel drive, the E2 Pro can tackle up to 18% inclines with ease, and reach a top speed of 15.5 MPH. Its improved 42V battery extends travel range up to 16.8 miles on a single charge, giving you plenty of juice to commute around town or your neighborhood without fear of being stranded. It also has a 6-point Battery Management System that protects the battery while riding, charging, and storing.

It comes fully compatible with Apple Find My, allowing you to locate your scooter at all times for extra security and added peace of mind. This feature has been a long-called-for addition by fans of the company, as many of its previous models have been vulnerable to theft due to their simple push-start buttons.

It also sports many other innovative features such as built-in front and rear direction indicators for safer travel, as well as an improved anti-skid traction control system and 10-inch air-leakage-proof tubeless tires for increased stability. The integrated LED dashboard has also been streamlined to a more sleek 2.8-inch size, allowing users to easily keep track of speed, battery levels, and its riding modes with a glance.

The Segway Ninebot E2 Pro is now available for pre-order

The new Segway Ninebot E2 Pro is now available for pre-order with a $499.99 normal price tag, discounted to its current $450 pre-order rate. While the company has not given a definitive shipping date, it has provided an estimated January 25 beginning. As of now, it can only be found on segway.com, with other retailers likely to begin offering the e-scooter after shipping has begun. i

