Yale’s new HomeKit Assure Lock 2 Touch with fingerprint scanner sees first discount to $230

Last fall, Yale launched a new version of its Assure Lock 2 Touch with an onboard fingerprint scanner, and now the first chance to save is here. Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the Wi-Fi smart lock for $229.99 shipped in either Black Suede or Satin Nickel finishes. This is down from its usual $280 price tag in order to save you $50, all while marking a new all-time low as the first-ever price cut. We take a closer look at the feature set in our hands-on review over at 9to5Mac.

Yale’s new Assure Lock 2 features one of the more sleek front door upgrades on the market, all while not sacrificing on the actual features. There’s a touchscreen keypad at the center of the design, which enters as the first way to unlock. It comes joined by a key slot underneath, as well as a fingerprint scanner on the top. Then there’s the actual smart home tech, which allows you to arm or disarm the door with Siri via HomeKit, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you can live without the biometric unlocking tech, the standard Wi-Fi smart lock is also on sale – and for less. It means you can score the Assure Lock 2 for $211.99 as it drops from the usual $240 price tag. This model does come with a push button design rather than a touchscreen, but will arm your front door with some added convenience for less.

All of the other best smart home deals are live as all of the CES 2024 festivities come to an end to close out the week with price cuts on new releases and more.

Yale Assure Lock 2 features:

You’ve got enough on your plate, let Yale get the door with the Yale Assure Lock 2. With multiple ways to unlock, the ability to easily share and track entry codes and advanced Auto-Lock with DoorSense, this Wi-Fi smart lock gives you one less thing to worry about. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily check in on home, from wherever you are.

