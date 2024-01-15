Save 33% on Govee’s smart M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter down at $40 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
Reg. $60 $40
a flat screen tv sitting on top of a table

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 2023 model M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. Today’s $20 price drop comes in as a match of our previous mention and is a notable chance to bring home some smart lighting with modern Matter support. The longer 16.4-foot run is also on sale for $69.99 shipped, down from he regular $100 price tag. It is designed to work alongside other Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear with Matter support for a more unified control experience. This strip measures out at 6.5 feet in length with multi-color action, voice command support, music syncing tech to pulse along with your beats, and more. Head below for more details. 

If you don’t need the Matter support and are firmly planted in the Google or Amazon-based smart home ecosystems, you can score the previous-generation 16.4-foot Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights down at $12 Prime shipped

Then check out our smart home hub for even more intelligent gear to upgrade your living space. One notable example is this offer on Level’s signature invisible Bolt smart lock with HomeKit down at just over $130 shipped – it regularly sells for $199 and is now seeing a sizable price drop for a new Amazon all-time low. We also still have a solid deal on Govee’s outdoor multi-color string lights at $65 as well. 

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

