Bring home a 96-foot run of Govee’s outdoor multi-color string lights at $65 (Reg. $100)

Joining an ongoing deal on its 100-foot run of indoor strip lights at $15, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 96-foot Smart Outdoor String Lights at $64.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, they are currently marked down to $90 with an additional $25 coupon at the ready, delivering a solid 35% in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on this set outside of the limited $58 offer we spotted for Black Friday last year. You’re looking at 96 feet (a pair of ropes at 48 feet each) of Govee’s smart multi-color outdoor string lights. A notable option for the patio or otherwise, users can customize the output with “16 million vivid colors and 47 vibrant scene modes” via the Govee app and voice commands (when paired with Alexa or Google Assistant gear). There’s also a music sync mode and an IP65 waterproof design in place here as well. Head below for more.

More of this week’s best Govee smart lighting deals:

You’ll also want to check out the new smart home lighting, sensors, and Matter plugs the brand debuted at CES 2024 – the rest of our CES coverage can be found right here. Then head over to our smart home hub for more deals including the Sonos Move clearance event, Aqara’s door and window sensor P2, and this offer on the all-black WYZE V3 indoor/outdoor smart cam.

Govee Smart Outdoor String Light features:

Creative DIY Mode: With 16 million vivid colors and 47 vibrant scene modes, Govee outdoor lights will shine your garden decor scenery. Upload a photo then Govee Home app will recognize colors and apply to the decorations outdoor.

Smart App & Voice Control: Manage the outdoor lights with Govee Home App or pair with Alexa and Google Assistant. Must combine 2 ropes of 48ft lights for normal use. Please note the total length should not exceed 96ft (including adapter).

RGBIC Lighting Effect: Set each led light bulb to a different color, showing more than one color at a time. Enhance personalized outdoor decorations with vibrant colors and help your patio stand out.

Music Sync Mode: Dance the night away as the outdoor lights for patio react to your songs via the integrated mic. With the patio lights outdoor waterproof don’t only hear your music, but live it with beautiful dynamic lighting.

