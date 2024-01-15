Last chance to save $900 on Rad Power’s 45-mile ranged RadRover 6 e-bike for $1,199

Rad Power currently has a special sale ending tonight that is taking $900 off its RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire e-bikes and dropping the price down to $1,199 shipped. Down from its usual $2,099, we saw plenty of discounts over 2023, with most resulting in a repeating $1,399 rate and a few dropping a little further to $1,299. Today’s deal comes in to start the new year at the lowest price we have tracked for this particular model, amounting to a 43% markdown off the going rate and marking a new all-time low. You’ll find this deal isn’t limited to just one version of the RadRover 6 Plus either, giving you an affordable price on both the High-Step and Step-Thru models alike.

Equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, the RadRover 6 Plus can reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. It also comes stocked with a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires alongside water-resistant connectors and a wiring harness for when your joy ride diverts off-road. The frame has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

This $900 off sale will continue until tonight at 11:59 PM PST, so don’t wait too long or this opportunity will ride on by. You can also check out our Green Deals hub to browse other e-bike sales or look into the best discounts on power stations, solar panels, water heaters, electric tools, and much more.

RadRover 6 Plus features:

Commute. Explore. Or simply do more. The ebike that started it all, does it all. Now in its sixth iteration, our flagship model combines durability and agility into one irresistible ride. Hop on and discover why this is the most imitated e-bike in the industry.

