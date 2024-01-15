Ninja’s interchangeable Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle falls to $100 today

Amazon is now offering the latest Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140 and currently selling for the same price directly from Ninja, this is a solid $40 in savings and the lowest we can find. This one released last summer and is now matching the second-lowest price we have tracked since then – it quickly dropped to $80 for Black Friday last year. Featuring interchangeable plates for both grilling and griddle action, it provides a max heat at up to 500-degrees with what Ninja calls edge-to-edge cooking – “no hot spots…no cold spots…just even, edge to edge heating for perfectly cooked dishes every time.” This is a “smokeless” grill for indoor BBQ all year round with a 14-inch cooking surface and the ability to leverage a “blast of concentrated high heat with the hood up or [to] drop the lid to retain heat and melt toppings.” Head below for more details.

If a more basic and simple indoor grilling solution will do the trick for you, scope out this Elite Gourmet EMG1100 Electric Indoor Nonstick Grill. This one provides indoor BBQ action at a fraction of the price of the Ninja model above with a $28 shipped list on Amazon right now.

If you’re looking for a notable Super Bowl-worthy tailgating solution, or just something for spring and summer getaways, check out this ongoing deal on Weber’s compact Lumin electric grill at $274. Regularly up to $429, this is the lowest price we have tracked on this model since release and you can get all of the details you need in our previous deal coverage. Swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle features:

From char grilled strip steaks to sizzling fajita veggies, unlock delicious flavors any time of the day using the interchangeable grill and griddle plates. Reach temperatures of up to 500°F for high heat grilling and searing and get better char grilled marks right from your kitchen. No hot spots. No cold spots. Just even, edge to edge heating for perfectly cooked dishes every time. The perforated mesh lid eliminates smoke from your kitchen and reduces splatter, and the plates are equipped with high walls and grease catches for a pleasant cooking experience.

