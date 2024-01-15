Yeedi’s robot vacuum and mop combo with smart controls hits new $160 low (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering the Yeedi vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $159.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Down from its $400 price tag, it kept above $250 for most of 2023, with discounts bringing costs down lower thanks to fall’s arrival and hitting its lowest rates during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 60% markdown that gives you $240 in savings, beating out our previous mention from Black Friday and Christmas sales by $20 and marking a new all-time low.

This robot vacuum and mop combo features a powerful 3,000Pa of suction power alongside its unique oscillating mopping system that can tackle the most stubborn of dried-on stains on your hard floors. Its visual navigation technology is able to map out your home’s layout, including identifying your floor types, for the most efficient cleaning paths while simultaneously dodging everyday obstacles like shoes, pet bowls, toys, and socks thanks to its 3D obstacle avoidance. You can read more about its capabilities below.

If you’re only looking for an autonomous vacuum to cover your cleaning needs, Amazon is still offering the best deal we’ve seen on the Yeedi vac Robot Vacuum for $100, down from $300. It offers all the functions and features of the above model, minus the mopping attachment capabilities.

You can also check out our coverage of the Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robot Mop and Vacuum, which is still being offered at its discounted rate. It not only provides 1,500Pa of suction power to pick up pet hair, dirt, and debris for up to 130 minutes on a single charge, but also donates a portion of every purchase towards the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Features:

[Customizable Cleaning] Take control with the intuitive yeedi app. Adjust vacuuming and water flow levels, select specific rooms or areas for cleaning, and define a cleaning sequence. It’s all easily accessible on the editable home map. Plus, control the vacuum with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Enjoy the ultimate convenience in cleaning!

[Extended 240-Minute Runtime] Enjoy uninterrupted cleaning sessions with the yeedi vac 2 pro robot vacuum. Its impressive 240-minute runtime on a single charge is perfect for tackling cleaning tasks in large homes. It automatically recharges when the battery runs low and seamlessly resumes cleaning where it left off.

[Optional Auto Dustbin Empty] Upgrade your cleaning experience with the yeedi self-empty station (sold separately). Equipped with a 2.5L dust bag, it locks away 60 days’ worth of dirt, freeing you from the hassle of frequent vacuuming. Now you can focus on what truly matters to you.

[Buy with Confidence] Yeedi robots come with a 1-year worry-free warranty and we promise to replace your robot vacuum with a new one if any quality issue occurs within the warranty period.(Note: yeedi robot vacuum is only compatible with 2.4Ghz Wifi)

