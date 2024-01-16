1MORE’s new PistonBuds Pro Q30 ANC earbuds get first discount to $40 (Save 20%)

Reinette LeJeune -
Amazon1MORE
$10 off $40

Amazon is offering the first chance to save on 1MORE’s new PistonBuds Pro Q30 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds outside of its original launch discount. Now being offered for $39.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon, this brings costs down off its $50 price tag. Today’s deal specifically sees a more significant price cut on the white colorway, however, the black colorway is also receiving the same 20% off coupon down from $55 to a slightly higher $44 rate. All-in-all, this discount officially sets the all-time low for the coming months.

Equipped with a 10mm diamond-like-carbon (DLC) dynamic driver, these earbuds give you booming bass, vibrant vocals, and intricate detail for a well balanced audio experience. The standout feature is in its QuietMax 42dB active noise-cancelling technology allowing for a wider frequency range to eliminate ambient noise – whether you’re listening to music or on a phone call. You’ll get 30 hours of battery life from the charging case while the earbuds themselves offer 7.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge when ANC is turned off. With a quick 10 minute fast-charge you’ll add another two hours of playback to the battery. Enjoy a stable connection via its Bluetooth 5.3 technology and protection from its IPX5 water and sweat resistance rating. Head below to learn more.

If you’re in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker, check out the current deal happening for the Soundcore Motion X500. It offers a 3-channel spatial audio that is bolstered by Soundcore’s algorithm, Wireless Hi-Res certification, AAC LC, and LDAC playback to give you “an ultra-immersive experience,” with a 12-hour battery life and a IPX7 water-resistance rating for added protection.

1MORE PistonBuds Pro Q30 NC Earbud features:

  • Multiple Noise Canceling Modes & Spatial Audio: 1MORE PistonBuds PRO Q30 can provide 4 noise canceling modes for decreasing noise and keep tranquility with ease.The wireless earbuds feature Spatial Audio for a surround sound ambience, createing an enhanced realism and immersion experience.
  • DLC Dynamic Driver: The Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Diaphragm possesses a molecular structure akin to diamonds, delivering a surprisingly well-balanced sound with intricate details.
  • 6 Microphones with AI-Driven Algorithm: Utilizing 3 microphones in each earbud, eliminating effectively ambient noise during calls. Even in noisy environments you can get calling with crystal-clear by 1MORE Q30 noise Canceling Earbuds.
  • 0.08-Second Low Latency Gaming Mode: Launch the 1MORE MUSIC app to enable low latency Gaming Mode and achieve a perfect audio-visual synchronization for an immersive gaming experience.
  • Comfortable & Stable: 1MORE PistonBuds Pro Q30 features an ergonomic oblique-angled design complemented by soft silicone ear tips, ensuring the earbuds remain comfortable and stable all day.

