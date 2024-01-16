Soundcore’s Motion X500 portable Bluetooth speaker sees second discount to new $120 low

Amazon is offering the Soundcore Motion X500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from a $170 price tag, this recently released speaker saw its first discount during early Christmas sales – excluding the initial launch discount that the manufacturer’s website was directly offering in November. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low for the new year.

The Motion X500 speaker offers a 3-channel spatial audio that is bolstered by Soundcore’s algorithm, Wireless Hi-Res certification, AAC LC, and LDAC playback to give you “an ultra-immersive experience.” It sports a design much like other Motion speakers, with a speaker grill covering the entire exterior and a handle on top for easy transport. You will be able to adjust the EQ settings through the companion app as well as monitor and adjust other features like its built-in ambient light. It offers a 12-hour battery-powered lifespan with an IPX7 water-resistant rating for added protection from whatever weather joins the party. Head below to read more.

The EarFun UBOOM Bluetooth Speaker is still seeing a continued discount as well. Equipped with two high-sensitivity drivers, this speaker is able to achieve 360-degree live stereo for up to 16 hours on a single charge and features two bass-enhancing “passive radiator” vibration units to amplify that deep thumping bass you crave, with a large 24W output.

Immersive Spatial Audio: The soundcore algorithm transforms stereo sound into 3-channel spatial audio for an ultra-immersive experience.

Certified Wireless Hi-Res Sound: With a 3X more detailed listening experience, it’s like hearing your favorite songs in a new light.

3 Bold and Fresh Colors: Choose from Black Deluxe, Pink Punch, and Glitzy Blue finishes to find a look that matches your style.

Take Your Music Anywhere: This portable Bluetooth speaker is lightweight and ultra-compact, making it effortless to take with you on the go.

Upward Firing Driver with Ambient Light: The upward-firing driver adds an extra dimension of sound, while the built-in ambient light can be customized via the app.

