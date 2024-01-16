Aventon’s Pace 500.2 e-bike offers a 40+ mile range at 20 MPH for return $999 low ($600 off)

Aventon Bikes is offering the Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike for $999 shipped. Down from its regular $1,599 price tag, we’ve seen costs drop this low a few times over 2023, with most of the discounts coming in the form of one-day flash sales and occasional weekend sales, with the last few holiday sales also seeing similar deals. It comes in today as a 38% markdown off the going rate, and unlike many of its previous sales, this one seems to be scheduled to last for the foreseeable future. It is currently the only model by this popular brand that is seeing discounts, giving you a prolonged opportunity to snag a reliable e-bike to kick off the new year with.

The Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike comes equipped with a 500W brushless rear-hub motor alongside a removable 48V lithium-ion battery that propels it up to speeds of 20 MPH using only the throttle, and up to 28 MPH using its five levels of pedal assistance. It can travel up to 40+ miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and comes stocked with an array of accessories (separate from the free inclusions) like integrated lights with turn signal functionality, puncture-resistant tires, and a backlit display that gives you real-time metrics for your speed, battery life, and pedal assist level. You can even charge your smartphone with its concealed USB port and sync to the Aventon app during your ride.

And be sure to check out the announcement coverage of Segway’s all-new E2 Pro Electric KickScooter that is now available for pre-order. It sports a 750W motor alongside a rear-wheel drive and reaches a top speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 16.8 miles on a single charge. One of the stand-out features of this new model is its compatibility with Apple Find My, allowing you to locate your scooter at all times.

Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike features:

The Pace 500 ebike provides the rider with ultimate balance of comfort and power. With an upright cruiser frame and a cushy saddle, you’ll have excellent riding posture and will not want to stop the fun! Luckily, a large battery with fast charge capabilities, 3-4 hours until full, means that you can get back in the saddle in no time. A powerful motor gives you the ability to get where you’re going faster than you ever expected, and five levels of pedal assist plus a throttle function mean that you can expend as little or as much energy as you like whilst doing so. Get out there and feel the Pace on our most popular ebike!

