Camplux 120V 4-gallon under-sink water heater falls to second-lowest price of $180 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is offering the Camplux 4-Gallon Hot Water Heater for $179.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Down from its $230 price tag, this particular model only saw four discounts over 2023, with the largest among them happening at the start of the year, and the others repeating to the same $190 price. Today’s deal comes in as a $50 markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $6 and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This small water heater has a 4 gallon tank that is best suited directly under your sink. The 43.3-inch cord plugs right into a standard 120V wall outlet for independent installation or can be in-lined with a larger hot water source. Its small dimensions (14.5 inches by 14.5 inches by 12.9 inches) make it easy to place within your home and easily taps into your cold water line before then being installed directly to your sink to provide hot water. It truly is a perfect device to include in older or more off-the-grid homes – or just bathrooms that need a little extra help.

If you’re looking for a reliable and larger electric water heater that can handle multiple bathrooms, Amazon offers the Ecosmart ECO 36 36kW 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $372, down from $405. This 150A water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and 3.0 GPM flowrate, measuring only 3.6-inches x 21-inches x 17-inches. It features a digital output temperature display, fitting pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT and requires a 4 x 40A breaker.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Camplux 4-Gallon Hot Water Heater features:

High Quality & Long Lasting – The small water heater has UL listed and uses a glass-lined tank with good insulation, and freezing mode can prevent the water tank from freezing, ensure a long service life

Easy to Install & Use – On demand water heater’s dimensions 14.5 W × 14.5 H × 12.9 D inches can be a shelf, wall, or floor-mounted (bracket included); Connect the water pipe, after filling the water tank, 43.3″ cord plugs into the power supply (120V/12A), and it can be used normally

Overheat Protection – When the water temperature of the under sink water heater exceeds 203°F, the electric hot water heater will automatically shut down. Protect the safety of you and your family

Adjustable Temperature – The point of use water heater has 3 temperature level settings, range from 68°F to 140°F. Thermal efficiency up to 98%

Convenient Hot Water – No need to wait for hot water at the sink, get on-demand hot water at your every need

3-year warranty for parts and 24 hours customer service

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!