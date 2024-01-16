Pick up Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 on Mac today for $30 (Reg. $229)

Mac owners generally don’t use Microsoft products. But there is one exception. Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 provides tools for work that you won’t find anywhere else. For a limited time, you can secure the software on a lifetime license for only $29.97 (Reg. $229) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Office isn’t the only productivity suite in town. Google has a workspace in the cloud, and even Apple has a suite of apps. But in truth, nothing comes close to Microsoft’s flagship product.

Home & Business 2019 provides all the best features at a very reasonable price. The suite includes Word for documents, Excel for spreadsheets, PowerPoint for slides, Outlook for email, and OneNote for storing your ideas. You also get Microsoft Teams Classic, which is great for collaborating remotely. All the included apps are optimized for macOS.

In their review, the experts at PC Mag gave the suite a 4.5/5 star rating, describing it as, “The most powerful and flexible office suite money can buy.”

However, the biggest advantage of this version comes down to the license. Whereas Microsoft 365 requires a subscription that never ends, you own Home & Business 2019 forever.

With this deal, you make a one-time purchase and instantly receive a download link, along with your license keys. You can be ready to work in minutes, and the license includes ongoing updates. There’s free customer support if you need it, too.

It’s normally priced at $229, but you can order now for just $29.97 — that’s a massive $189 saving, only until 1/14.

