Anker’s Nebula Capsule Max mini projector falls to new $350 low (Reg. $470), more from $460

Amazon is offering Anker’s Nebula Capsule Max for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $470 price tag, it spent the first 10 months of 2023 repeating the same discount trend to $376, and only fell to $360 during Black Friday sales before jumping back above $440 for the end of the year. Today’s deal comes in as the first discount of the new year, amounting to a 26% markdown off the going rate and marking a new all-time low.

This compact and portable device offers a 720p resolution that can be projected up to 100 inches with a 200-lumen brightness for low-light environments. Its one-second autofocus technology provides an “ultra-sharp, rectangular image from almost any angle” upon being turned on and focused at your prospective wall/screen. You’ll be able to download and watch your favorite streaming services like Netflix or Youtube from the Nebula Manager Store and can even use the app on your smartphone to control the projector. Do keep in mind though that your content cannot be mirrored or screencast and must be done from the device itself.

If you’re looking for a larger projector that can complete your dream home theater setup, check out our past coverage of the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Home Theater Smart Projector. It produces a breathtaking screen size of up to 140 inches, giving you a 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), with a wheel-less 4-channel LED that expresses vivid pictures with virtually no color loss, and an adopted HDR 10 tone mapping that delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame.

Anker’s Nebula Capsule Max features:

HD Viewing: Cutting-edge DLP technology projects a vividly-detailed 720p, 200-ANSI-lumen image up to 100 inches big. Ideal for use in low-light environments.

Instant Clarity: Get an ultra-sharp, rectangular image from almost any angle with Capsule Max mini projector’s keystoning in and one second autofocus technology

Ideal in the Home: Stay entertained at home with this mini-projector’s 100-inch image. Watch movies, take online classes, or keep the kids entertained with hours of cartoons and educational videos. The possibilities are endless.

Smart OS: Download and stream YouTube, Netflix,and more from Nebula Manager Store. Use the Nebula Connect app on your phone to control Netflix on the mini-projector.

NOTE: Copyrighted content from Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Capsule Max movie projector to view copyrighted content from these providers. Chromecast is not supported. For peak performance, please update to the latest firmware.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!