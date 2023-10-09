LG CineBeam UHD 4K Alexa-ready smart projector hits all-time low for $997 (Reg. $1,500)

Amazon is offering the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Home Theater Smart Projector for $996.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $1,500, today’s deal is a 34% markdown that gives you $503 in savings, and is the first discount that falls below $1,100, beating out our previous mention by $103. LG’s own website still lists it for its normal $1,500, making this the best deal we’ve ever tracked, marking a new all-time low. Offering a breathtaking screen size of 140 inches, this ceiling-mountable smart projector gives you 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), with a wheel-less 4-channel LED that expresses vivid pictures with virtually no color loss, and an adopted HDR 10 tone mapping that delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame – accomplished by generating animation frames between existing ones to give it a more fluid feel and look. It also comes with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support for hands-free entertainment. Read more below.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is offering the LG 100-inch Full HD Home Theater CineBeam Ultra Short Throw Projector for $897. This projector is able to project a screen up to 100 inches with a HD resolution (1920 x 1080) at up to 1,000 lumens. It is smart TV-compatible and even allows you to adjust the four corners of the screen while its being cast for perfect alignment.

And if you’re looking for a portable projector you can take with you out into the wilds – or your backyard – for movie nights under the stars, check out our past coverage of the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Portable Projector. Equipped with dual 10W speakers that provide you with an immersive sound experience without the need for extra equipment, it also features a 720p resolution and 500 lumens of brightness to guarantee a clear picture wherever you choose to set up, indoors or out.

LG CineBeam UHD 4K Home Theater Smart Projector features:

Remote Focus allows you to zoom in on areas on the screen with an improved 1.25x zoom. Use the included LG Magic Remote to adjust the screen size without relocating the projector

HDR 10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping delivers optimized picture quality frame by frame. TruMotion technology generates animation frames between existing ones to make animation look and feel more fluid

Use your voice to control your favorite content—AI ThinQ has Google Assistant and Alex built-in. Magic Remote and Bluetooth compatibility let you connect and navigate easily as well

