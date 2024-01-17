Enjoy kebabs, shawarma, and rotisserie with NutriChef’s vertical oven roaster at $110

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Vertical Rotisserie Oven Roaster for $110.28 shipped. Down from its regular $150 price tag, it saw plenty of small discounts over 2023, none of them dropping below $98, but keeping mostly between $100 and its MSRP. Today’s deal comes in as a 26% markdown off the going rate that gives you $40 in savings and drops costs down among the lowest prices we’ve seen in the last handful of years – all within a few dollars of one another.

This easy to operate 700W vertical oven can reach up to 185 degrees for a low and slow roasting, with an adjustable time setting up to 120 minutes, giving you the freedom to cook kebobs, shawarma, and rotisserie. Gravity works to reduce the excess fat from whatever food you place inside for healthier meals, with a drip tray to catch it all so you don’t have to continuously clean up messes. You’ll also receive several accessories along with the oven to cover your needs, including eight skewers, a cooking basket tower, a roasting rack, a poultry tower, and the non-stick drip tray.

And if you regular cook meat for your meals – especially on the grill – Amazon is offering the Govee WiFi Meat Thermometer with 4 probes for $50, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. Each food-grade probe has a measuring range of 32°- 572°F, accurate within 2° and the device is able to monitor four different temperature settings at once. The smart technology in the thermometer itself is able to send instant notifications to any device through the Govee Home App, and can even alert you when any temperature goes outside your presets. There is also a cheaper option available in the Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $20, after clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. You’ll get similar alert functionality, albeit from only two probes instead of four.

And if you’ve been looking for a reliable mixer to add to your kitchen’s arsenal, check out the ongoing deal for the Instant Pot 6.3-Quart Stand Mixer that features a 400W motor, 6.3-Quart stainless steel mixing bowl, mixing attachments, as well as six mixing speeds – plus a pulse option for further versatility.

NutriChef Vertical Rotisserie Oven Roaster features:

HEALTHY COOKING: Welcome to the world of easy and healthy eating with our NutriChef Vertical Rotisserie. Gravity reduces the fat from the food placed inside as excess food fat drains into the drip tray below

SPINNING STYLE: This revolutionary vertical cooking rotating cookware assists in creating desired crispy skins. Spinning-Style cooking evenly cooks food inside and out and the dual high-powered vertical heating element crisp the exterior and lock in the flavor, aroma, and tender juices inside

EASY TO OPERATE: This electric oven roaster is equipped with simple rotary dial-style timer operation with selection of up to 2 hours max and the maximum cooking temperature reaches 185° which gives you the freedom to cook a range of recipes like kebab, shawarma, and more

CONVENIENT DESIGN: With its convenient countertop / tabletop design this machine is a great addition to your kitchen. The swing door allows convenient food entry/removal and the see-through cooking window allows you to see when the food is ready

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED: Comes complete with skewer rack with 8 skewers, cooking basket tower, roasting rack, poultry tower, and nonstick drip tray. Perfect for whole chicken roast, breasts, turkey, lamb, beef, and pork

WORRY-FREE SHOPPING: With the NutriChef PKRT15 we are confident of the quality of our product, therefore, we offer a 30 day money back guarantee no questions asked

