LG’s UltraGear 27-inch 240Hz QHD gaming monitor offers 1440p resolution for $350 low

Amazon is offering the LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $500 price tag, it kicked off at a much higher $600 list price back when it was first launched back in May before September brought about lower prices. Since then, it repeated a discount trend to the same low for the rest of 2023, and is now kicking off the new year with a similar cut. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off its new going rate, matching its holiday sales prices to return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This gaming monitor offers a 1440p resolution in conjunction with a 240Hz refresh rate by either DisplayPort or HDMI 2.1 connections, eliminating motion blurring for a crisp fluidity in action for an ideal gaming experience. You’ll get far more vibrancy in your details and colors as well thanks to its 1ms GtG response time and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as VESA DisplayHDR 400 for more dynamic contrasts and AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. You’ll also be able to optimize your display settings even more by choosing from a variety of modes including gamer, FPS, and RTS. Head below to learn more.

If you were hoping for a similar monitor as the above deal with even faster and smoother capabilities, Amazon is also offering the LG Ultragear 27-inch OLED QHD Gaming Monitor for $749.99 shipped, down from $1,000. It also offers a 1440p resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, however, this monitor boasts an even greater 0.03ms response time for almost non-existent lag and/or ghosting. It also sports both DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 connection options with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility for enhanced fluidity and a 1.5M:1 contrast for a lifelike gaming experience.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the all new electric Segway GoKart Pro 2 that is now available for pre-order. Not only does it function as a go-cart able to hit 26.7 MPH for 15.5 miles on a single charge, but it can be reconfigured into a Ninebot S self-balancing scooter for added commuting mileage and triples as an immersive gaming controller that can be connected to your PC during off-season time periods when riding might not be feasible.

LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor features:

QHD at 240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI – Enjoy smoother, vivid colors and high-resolution graphics thanks to HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. Both connections are supported on this display and let you experience up to 240Hz refresh rate.

IPS 1ms (GtG) – Re-imagine every scene with vivid, responsive IPS. At 27“, LG’s UltraGear IPS Display features vibrant color, contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response rates.

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible – Officially validated by NVIDIA as G-SYNC Compatible. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that’s been tested to reduce screen tearing and stutter. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories.

AMD FreeSync Premium – AMD FreeSync Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you’ll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.

HDR400 with up to DCI-P3 95 percent (Typ.) – This UltraGear display supports up to 95 percent (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color paired with VESA DisplayHDR 400 delivering dynamic contrast, on the QHD display.

Enhanced Gaming GUI – Choose from a variety of modes including Gamer, FPS or RTS to optimize display settings for the best view possible.

