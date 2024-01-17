Segway launches new electric GoKart Pro 2, now up for pre-order at $500 off

Segway has had a busy year, with plenty of new electric vehicles being introduced last week at CES 2024. Today, the popular mobility and robotics manufacturer is announcing its new GoKart Pro 2 which can be driven in off-road environments at impressive speeds with equally impressive steering capabilities. Now exclusively available for pre-order at Best Buy, this vehicle will not only be able to disassemble into a short-distance commuting scooter but also can connect to a PC to experience more immersive racing gameplay.

The GoKart Pro 2 has been engineered for an “adrenaline-pumping journey,” with many features intended to heighten the overall experience to make every ride an extraordinary adventure and even give you versatile fun in the off-seasons when riding might not be as feasible.

“The launch of GoKart Pro 2 marks a pivotal moment for Segway as we continue to create and deliver the innovative mobility solutions our customers expect from us. Teaming up with Best Buy provides an Omni-channel buying experience, allowing us to bring our riders a seamless shopping experience.” Tom Hebert, Vice President of Sales at Segway.

It arrives equipped with a removable 432Wh battery and a 4,800W air-cooled motor that can reach an improved 26.7 MPH (over the first-generation’s 23 MPH speed) with real drifting play function for up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. Like the earlier model, the motor can be located in the rear of the vehicle, with rear-wheel drive allowing for nimble drifting capabilities. It also features a drifting assistance system that allows users to pre-program their experiences depending on their style or site conditions. It also includes a detachable Bluetooth speaker that allows users to craft and play their personalized soundtracks, enhancing your ride with the perfect accompaniment.

Where this new model starts to differ from its predecessor is in its two extra configurations/functionalities. When you may want to change things up, it can easily be disassembled and the rear wheels reassembled into a Ninebot S self-balancing scooter. In this configuration, it can reach a top speed of 12.4 MPH for up to 23.6 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. This effortless conversion ability allows for more versatile commuting options, especially for those living in more urban environments.

For anyone who has enjoyed the thrill of having a standard go-cart can tell you, they usually don’t get much use during winter months unless you live in a place with year-round warm weather. This is where Segway has truly taken a step further with its innovations. During these off-season timeframes, the GoKart Pro 2 can be brought inside and connected to a PC to act as an immersive racing controller for your consoles. It can respond to in-game vibrations based on your gaming scenes thanks to its synchronized haptic vibration effects, intensifying your gameplay while keeping the vehicle itself from just gathering dust in storage.

The GoKart Pro 2 is now available for exclusive pre-order

The new GoKart Pro 2 is now exclusively available for pre-order on BestBuy.com with an $1,799.99 price tag, $500 down from what will be its $2,300 MSRP after officially launching. It will begin shipping out in March 2024 across all Segway authorized partners and customers will have the choice of convenient in-store pickup or have it shipped directly to their home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!