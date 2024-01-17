First deal hits UGREEN’s floating metal magnetic iPad Pro stand at $70 (Reg. $90)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its Magnetic iPad Pro Stand Holder for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $90, you can now clip the $20 on-page coupon to land the lowest price we have tracked. In fact, this model just recently landed on Amazon and is now seeing its very first deal there. This aluminum alloy stand is specifically designed for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to ensure “a perfect fit and secure hold for your device” alongside protective silicone padding to prevent scratches – it also most transforms the look of your device into a mini iMac, leaving your iPad floating above the stand base. This stand is also an adjustable one, allowing users to switch between portrait and landscape modes as well as extend the floating arm higher and lower – the entire base can rotate 360 degrees too. Head below for more details.

Today’s UGREEN model comes in at well below the $100 or more you’ll pay for the elago floating magnetic iPad stand solution. But if the more premium magnetic solutions aren’t a must for you, check out one of UGREEN’s more basic metal options – you can score this model at just over $20 Prime shipped right now in various colorways.

While we are talking iPad accessories, be sure to head over to our coverage of the new Burton Goods lineup. Pad & Quill has now rebranded as Burton Goods, bringing its penchant for fine leather craftsmanship and premium materials with it. Everything it offers is now 20% off during the brand launch phase and you’ll find all of the details right here.

UGREEN Magnetic iPad Pro Stand Holder features:

Strong Magnetic Connection: Enjoy a worry-free, hands-free experience with a secure magnetic connection that holds your iPad Pro firmly in place. Case removal is recommended for best results.

Adjustable Design: The UGREEN iPad stand features adjustable hinges for easy switching between portrait and landscape mode, as well as height adjustments. Perfect for drawing, working, and gaming.

Stable & Sturdy: The tablet stand for Desk is designed with a sleek aluminum alloy frame for stability and features protective silicone padding to prevent scratches on your iPad Pro 12.9 inch.

Compact & Portable: The iPad Pro Stand holder can be fully folded for convenient storage, making it a perfect addition to travel or business trips.

iPad Pro Compatibility: Designed specifically for the iPad Pro 12.9, the Magnetic iPad Stand ensures a perfect fit and secure hold for your device.

