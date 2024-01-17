Yale’s new Assure Lock 2 brings HomeKit to the front door with built-in number pad at $180

Amazon is now offering the Yale Assure Lock 2 with Wi-Fi and HomeKit for $179.99 shipped. Available in a bronze finish, this is $80 off the usual $260 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s well below the previous $220 mention, going as far as being the only time we’ve seen it drop under $200 – which was the previous all-time low. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock 2 features quite a few different ways to unlock which we detail over in our launch coverage

The Yale Assure Lock 2 notably features a touchscreen number pad design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the actual smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. Different from the original model, there’s now a more compact module that installs on the back of your door and is 30% smaller than before.

If you want to ditch the numberpad features, there’s no better option out there right now than Level’s signature invisible Bolt smart lock. The company’s most affordable model has a design that installs into your door without any of the usual signs that it’s a smart lock. Invisible design is only part of why we recommend it, with the $130 price tag marking now the time to buy at new all-time low from the usual $199 price tag.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings as the work week hits its halfway point. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place.

Yale Assure Lock 2 features:

You’ve got enough on your plate, let Yale get the door. Fitting into any lifestyle, this lock offers increased convenience and security so you can have one less worry during your day. With multiple ways to unlock, the ability to share and track entry codes, and Auto-Lock with DoorSense®, the Yale Assure Lock 2 gives you peace of mind, while making it easier to protect your home and family. 

